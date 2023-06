Ridgebury Tankers chief executive Robert Burke has confirmed the sale of a 15-year-old, scrubber-fitted suezmax tanker.

The confirmation comes after Burke said in late February that the ship had not been sold, despite brokers’ reports of a deal.

In a very brief interview on Wednesday, Burke verified that the 150,393-dwt Ridgebury Judith (built 2008) has been offloaded after brokers reported a new sale in recent days.