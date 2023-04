Connecticut-based Ridgebury Tankers is at it again, selling an 12-year old suezmax for a 66% profit over the course of two years.

Market sources have confirmed to TradeWinds that the Bob Burke-led owner has parted with the 159,000-dwt Ridgebury Elizabeth B (built 2011) for $47m to unidentified buyers.

The Westport company had acquired the tanker in 2021 for $28.3m from a buyer reported by valuation platform VesselsValue to be NGM Energy of Greece.