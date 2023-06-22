Connecticut-based Ridgebury Tankers has brought a two-year process of tanker disposals to a close with the sale of its lone remaining vessel.

Ridgebury founder Bob Burke told TradeWinds on the sidelines of the Marine Money Week conference on Thursday that the company had fetched “over $19m” from the sale of the 47,900-dwt Ridgebury Galileo (built 2006).

The sale means Ridgebury is at the end of the process that saw it deal 41 vessels over the past two years, 28 of its own and 13 formerly in the fleet of Greece’s Eletson Corp.