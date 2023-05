Russia has not delivered on a promised oil production cut and may even be pumping more as it hits a post-invasion export high, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says.

The country’s exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3m barrels per day (bpd) — higher than at any point since its troops attacked Ukraine in February last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in February this year that Russia would cut production by 500,000 bpd in March.