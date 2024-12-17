Authorities in Russia have declared a state of emergency two days after a tanker split in two in the Kerch Strait and another grounded.

Also on Tuesday, a third vessel controlled by Russia’s Volgotanker Volzhski Oil Shipping issued a distress call.

Sergei Shtrikov, the civil defence and emergencies minister for Krasnodar Krai, said the state of emergency was declared in two of the region’s municipalities, according to the Russian government-controlled TASS news agency.

The move came after oil washed up on the shores of the Black Sea.

“Right now, right behind me, emergency agencies and volunteers are cleaning up oil on the coastline in the settlement of Blagoveshchenskoye,” Shtrikov said on Russian television.

“The beach territory has been contaminated on the side of the Temryuk District and the Anapa municipal district. These two districts are currently under a state of emergency.”

On Sunday, the 4,800-dwt Volgoneft 212 (built 1969) sank during a fierce storm in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. One crew member died.

Dramatic video footage showed that the vessel had split in two.

On the same day, Volgotanker’s 4,800-dwt Volgoneft 239 (built 1973) ran aground near the port of Taman, and some news reports indicate that it also sank.

The ships were carrying 9,200 tonnes of fuel oil, according to the Ria Novosti news service.

Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft has sent equipment to help with clean-up operations, TASS reported.

Then on Tuesday, the Russian tanker owner’s 4,190-dwt Volgoneft 109 (built 1973) issued a distress signal while it was off the port of Kavkas, the country’s Marine Rescue Service told TASS.

The captain had reported damage to the cargo tank but there was no leakage and the crew was safe.

An emergency rescue vessel was on the scene to aid the vessel.

Samara-based Volgotanker could not be immediately reached for comment.