The first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil has arrived in Pakistan under a deal struck between Russia and Pakistan, according to the country’s prime minister.

Kpler tracking data showed that the UAE-owned 49,500-dwt tanker Pure Point (built 2003) had arrived with a cargo of 340,000 barrels of Urals received in a ship-to-ship transfer off Oman last week. The ship is flagged by St Kitts & Nevis, according to Equasis.

“Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow,” said Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet on Sunday without naming the vessel involved.