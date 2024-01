Russian gas producer Novatek's LNG plant located next to an export terminal in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga went up in flames early on Sunday morning.

Local media sources claim the facility was a victim of a Ukrainian drone attack.

Social media footage posted overnight showed the terminal facility, which processes gas condensate into naphtha, kerosene, diesel fraction and fuel oil, engulfed in flames that lit up the night sky as far away as St Petersburg.