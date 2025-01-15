US sanctions could significantly disrupt Russia’s oil supply and distribution networks, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

Measures announced by the US Treasury Department last week touched on businesses that operated more than one-third of its exports in 2024, the agency said in its monthly oil report.

The IEA, made up of 32 industrialised nations that are major oil consumers, claimed that individual designations of tankers had proved highly effective, reducing their activity by 90%.