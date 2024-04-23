Yasa Shipping is the latest in a string of shipping names to move on LR2 tankers with its debut newbuilding deal in the segment, market sources say.

The Turkish company is said to have struck a deal with two state-owned Chinese shipyards for two 114,000-dwt product carriers each to be delivered in 2026.

Shipbuilding sources said Sabanci family controlled Yasa has split the ships between China State Shipbuilding Corp’s controlled Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co.