After committing considerable sums to a wide-ranging newbuilding programme, Greek owner Samos Steamship is said to be freeing up some cash through the sale of its oldest suezmax.

Undisclosed interests, possibly from Turkey, are spending between $67.5m and $67.8m on the company’s 156,200-dwt Karvounis (built 2013), according to several brokers in Athens, London and the US.

Managers at Samos did not respond to a request for comment.