Euronav has revealed a big shift in its dividend strategy under the fresh ownership of the Saverys family.

The Belgian clan took a 53% stake in the VLCC and suezmax specialist in a deal that saw the other major investor, John Fredriksen, sell his stock and buy 24 VLCCs for his Frontline operation.

Euronav booked a gain of $323m in the fourth quarter from this huge $2.35bn