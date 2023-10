Scorpio Tankers has revealed a series of leased vessel purchases to cut financial expenses.

In a securities filing, the Emanuele Lauro-led, New York-listed shipowner said 22 chartered-in vessels will be reacquired from financiers.

The first of these is the 110,000-dwt LR2 STI Supreme (built 2016) from KKR-owned sale-and-leaseback specialist Ocean Yield for $27.8m.