Greece’s Allied Shipbroking has painted a picture of a blissful tanker sale-and-purchase market, with sellers revelling in strong vessel values.

“In a high asset price environment, the market appears in a euphoric state,” it said, noting “a plethora of market participants transitioning in an expansion phase”.

But the Athens shop said exploring fresh opportunities in the secondhand arena is challenging even in a bullish phase, as downside risks are “usually mispriced and remain hidden”.