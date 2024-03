Tankers owners keen to add modern ships to their fleet have pushed secondhand prices to their highest level in 16 years.

UK shipbroker Clarksons said values remained “very firm”, with its secondhand index up 16% since the start of 2023 to a mark last seen in 2008.

VLCC prices have seen “a notable uptick this year”, the broker added, as the guideline price for a five-year-old 310,000-dwt VLCC hit $113m, up 8% since 1 January this year.