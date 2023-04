John Fredriksen’s SFL Corp is continuing to make money from selling off its oldest vessels.

The sale-and-leaseback specialist said the 156,000-dwt Everbright (built 2010) has been sold and delivered to an unnamed new owner for net proceeds of $41.1m.

The ship is the company’s oldest suezmax and was debt-free at the end of the first quarter.

A book gain of $6.4m