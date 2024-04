George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers has tapped the resale newbuilding market for the first time in almost a decade.

The Greek company, which has contracted about 40 tankers in the past two years, is said to have added two VLCC resales to its massive orderbook.

Shipbuilding players said it has acquired two 306,000-dwt crude carriers booked at China’s Hengli Heavy Industry (Hengli HI).