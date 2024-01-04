One of the most detailed pictures of industrial activity on the world’s oceans has been published, revealing a series of “blind spots” where shipping is hidden from public view.

The study, published in the journal Nature, compared 53 billion GPS positions of vessels over five years and cross-checked them with more accurate radar and optical systems on board satellites.

It concluded that about a quarter of “transport and energy” vessels are not publicly tracked, largely because of range limitations of the automatic identification system (AIS) used by vessels, according to researchers.