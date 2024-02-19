New rules came into force on Monday adding extra burdens on shipping companies to demonstrate they are hauling Russian oil below the G7 price cap.

The guidelines have been introduced in an attempt to crack down on the circumvention of measures aimed at limiting the Kremlin’s fossil fuel revenues.

The extra measures include an obligation on shipping companies and insurers to gather documents for every voyage to show they comply with the $60 per barrel cap for crude and $100 and $45 per barrel caps for oil products.