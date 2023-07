South Korea’s SK Shipping is said to have exited the aframax product tanker sector with the sale of its last LR2 tanker.

Tanker brokers say the Seoul-based shipping company has sold the Hyundai-built 105,272-dwt Pro Triumph (built 2009) for $39m.

Some brokers have pointed to Tristar Eships as being the buyer, although this was flatly denied by the Dubai-based company’s chief executive Tim Coffin.