The UK government has ratcheted up pressure on the United Arab Emirates over its role in facilitating the Russian oil trade via companies based in the Emirates.

An updated UK sanctions list released on 6 December names four shipping companies on it, including Oil Tankers (SCF) Management — a Sovcomflot-linked unit.

The other three are K&O Shipmanagement, Radiating World Shipping Services and Star Voyages Shipping — all entities known to have purchased tankers on the secondhand market since Russia invaded Ukraine.