Singapore’s Norstar Shipping and Dubai’s Tristar Group have joined forces to launch a new tanker company in Dubai focused on chemical and clean petroleum products tankers.

Norstar Chartering Services DMCC will charter and commercially operate tankers and have additional regional offices in the US and Singapore.

The new outfit has been set up independent of chartering ships from the Tristar and Norstar fleets, but TradeWinds was told that there is always a possibility of that happening in the future

Olav Ekeberg,director of Norstar Shipping’s Connecticut office, has been appointed as Norstar Chartering’s chief executive officer.