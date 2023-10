New Stolt-Nielsen chief executive Udo Lange says he fell in love with the company while considering whether to take the top job.

Lange was part of the management team of logistics giant FedEx and made the switch to shipping last month, becoming the first boss from outside the founding Stolt-Nielsen family.

The German national told an earnings call with analysts that over the past decade he has led large global businesses ranging from $1bn to $10bn in revenue.