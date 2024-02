Norway’s Stolt-Nielsen has pressed the button on more fleet renewal with an order for six chemical tankers in China.

The deal for the 38,000-dwt stainless-steel vessels has been signed by the Oslo-listed group’s joint venture with Japan’s NYK, NYK Stolt Tankers (NST).

Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard will build the units for delivery between late 2026 and 2029.