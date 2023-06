Donsotank Rederi has returned to Wuhu Shipyard in China for chemical tanker newbuildings.

The Swedish company has commissioned two dual-fuel 22,500-dwt ships to be delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2025.

The last time Donsotank ordered newbuildings at Wuhu was at the end of 2018 for two similar size ice-class 1A LNG dual-fuel chemical tankers. The shipyard has already delivered the duo: the Prospero (built 2021) and Pacifico (built 2022).