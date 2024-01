A new wave of Middle East refineries and demand for tonnage on long-haul Russian routes drove newbuilding tanker orders in 2023 to levels three times higher than the previous year, said Maritime Strategies International (MSI).

Orders for product tankers placed by Geneva-based Advantage Tankers and low-profile Turkish-owned player Kurow Shipping contributed to a late flurry of orders in December, said the London-based consultancy.