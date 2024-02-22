The UK has blacklisted Dubai-based tanker specialist Fractal Marine in a new round of sanctions targeting Russian war revenues.

Fractal was the only European start-up to join the lucrative market for hauling price-capped Russian oil and insisted that it operated within the sanctions regime.

But the British government included Fractal's Dubai operation as one of more than 50 individuals and companies targeted in a round of measures on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.