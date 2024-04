Tanker newcomer Singfar Group has secured employment for its pair of freshly ordered LNG dual-fuel aframax tanker newbuildings.

The Singaporean company said it has chartered the pair of 115,000-dwt crude carriers which it ordered early this month to Malaysian tanker company AET.

Singfar did not disclose the details of the charter contracts but said AET has taken the dual-fuelled newbuildings on a long-term deal.