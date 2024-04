Shipping markets are set for unpredictable months ahead, with geopolitical crises, uncertainty over Chinese and Western economic prospects and environmental impacts all playing a role, says Veson Nautical.

Prospects appear most bullish for the tanker market, which is set to improve deep into 2026 for crude carriers, according to research by senior content analyst Rebecca Galanopoulos Jones.

Rates are expected to remain volatile as uncertainty remains over Russian export volumes.