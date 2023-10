The proposed Euronav-Frontline mega-deal has raised questions over the future direction of London-based Tankers International with the potential loss of 24 VLCCs from its pooling operation.

The deal to end the 18-month merger saga between the two tanker giants includes an agreement for Belgium’s Euronav to sell the 24 VLCCs, with an average of 5.3 years, to John Fredriksen’s Frontline for $2.35bn.