Compensation for loading and discharge delays may remain a niche concern for many in shipping, but it is a fascinating day job for Toni Sharp.

The claims and demurrage manager at London VLCC pool operator Tankers International said is it vital for companies to get a grip on the issue, particularly as six-figure sums can be involved.

Demurrage — the charge payable to the owner of a chartered ship on failure to load or discharge within the time agreed — is all about detail and requires a skilled eye for documentation, Sharp said in an interview on the company’s website.