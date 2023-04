Connecticut-based Ridgebury Tankers has been able to leverage strong sentiment in secondhand tanker valuations to turn a profit on two tankers it purchased a decade ago.

Market sources confirmed to TradeWinds on Monday that the Bob Burke-led owner has dealt the 158,500-dwt Ridgebury Lessley B (built 2013) to unidentified buyers for $54.5m.

That sum is about 8% up on what Ridgebury paid for the Samsung Heavy-built suezmax in a newbuilding resale deal 10 years ago.