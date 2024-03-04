Even for a tanker giant with a fleet of 111 product carriers, the sale of five MRs for nearly $200m would be a big deal.

But it is not a deal that New York-listed Scorpio Tankers is actually making, despite multiple broker reports to the contrary, tanker market sources told TradeWinds.

The confusion around the supposed disposals appears to stem from another deal that actually did prove out: International Seaways’ buy of six MR tankerss from US private equity player Wayzata Investment Partners for $232m, as reported by TradeWinds on 16 February and later confirmed by Seaways.