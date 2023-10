Denmark’s J Lauritzen has banked a huge profit from offloading all its shares in BW Group product tanker giant Hafnia.

Investment bank Pareto Securities said on X (formerly Twitter) that it was the sole manager and bookrunner for the NOK 324m ($29m) block sale.

J Lauritzen chief executive Kristian Morch confirmed that this represented the investor’s entire holding of about 2% in the Oslo-listed Singapore shipowner.