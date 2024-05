Trading house Itochu Corp has handed New Dayang Shipbuilding its second Japanese bulker newbuilding deal.

Itochu has contracted the Chinese shipyard to build two ultramaxes for 2027 delivery.

New Dayang landed its maiden Japanese bulk carrier deal in January from Imabari tonnage provider Kasuga Kaiun, which ordered two 64,000-dwt vessels for delivery in the third quarter of 2026.