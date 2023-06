US owner Transportation Recovery Fund (TRF) is the latest recruit to London-based Tankers International’s (TI) scrubber-fitted VLCC pool,

The UK operator took delivery of the 298,000-dwt TRF Horten (built 2018) earlier this month.

TI said the demand for diverse fleets from its clients continues.

The world’s largest VLCC pool company now has 64 tankers under its control.

And the specialist scrubber pool now makes up 36 of these.