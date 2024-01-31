Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) has confirmed a major deal that expands its fleet with an ultra-modern tanker quintet from Norway’s Viken Shipping.

TradeWinds reported earlier this month that the US-listed company Greek company was thought to be spending between $350m and $400m on Viken’s five biggest tankers.

“We are delighted to acquire this modern eco fleet and underscore TEN’s commitment to operate environmentally friendly vessels to meet the increasing demands of our blue-chip clientele,” chief operating officer George Saroglou said in a press release on Wednesday confirming the deal.