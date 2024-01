Norway’s Stainless Tankers (STST) has named Irene Michael, Tufton’s current finance director, as its new chief financial officer.

Incumbent Erol Sarikaya will step down on 10 January.

“Through her position at Tufton and on STST’s board [Michael] is intimately familiar with our business and ideally placed to ensure a seamless transition of the company’s financial management,” chief executive Alex Karakassis said.