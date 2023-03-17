London-listed Tufton Oceanic Assets is predicting more increases in secondhand tanker and bulker prices this year.

The shipping fund believes there is further upside to asset values “due to limited shipyard capacity for new deliveries and tighter environmental regulations which increase newbuild prices”.

Chemical tankers will benefit from strong supply-side fundamentals and the tight product tanker market, the company said.

And Tufton is forecasting better bulker rates from the second quarter, aided by the easing of Covid-related restrictions in China and strong supply-side fundamentals.