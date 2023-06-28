Two tugs have arrived at the site of a decaying supertanker moored off Yemen to prepare for the arrival of a replacement VLCC to receive its 1.14m barrels of oil.

Divers working on the United Nations-backed operation have completed the hull inspection of the 406,600-dwt FSO Safer (built 1976) amid final preparations for the ship-to-ship transfer of oil, Dutch salvage team Boskalis said.

Experts have warned that the FSO Safer is at imminent risk of break-up and the operation will see the oil from the vessel transferred to the 307,300-dwt tanker Nautica (built 2008) in the coming weeks.