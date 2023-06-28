Two tugs have arrived at the site of a decaying supertanker moored off Yemen to prepare for the arrival of a replacement VLCC to receive its 1.14m barrels of oil.

Divers working on the United Nations-backed operation have completed the hull inspection of the 406,600-dwt FSO Safer (built 1976) amid final preparations for the ship-to-ship transfer of oil, Dutch salvage team Boskalis said.

After 14 years, global recycling rules enter into force as Liberia and Bangladesh sign up
 Read more

Experts have warned that the FSO Safer is at imminent risk of break-up and the operation will see the oil from the vessel transferred to the 307,300-dwt tanker Nautica (built 2008) in the coming weeks.