Two ships trading in the fleet of Onn Shipping have been reported by brokers as being bought by Asian buyers.

The Istanbul-based manager, which market sources link to the Mehmet Ali Umur-controlled Active Shipping & Trading, are said to have sold the 75,000-dwt panamax tanker Fair World (built 2004) to Chinese interests for about $20.5m.

S&P Global’s International Ships Register suggests that the vessel is already undergoing the handover process and has been renamed Happy Camper, although as of Wednesday this week details on the ship’s new registered owner and managers had yet to be provided.