Ukraine has removed five Greek tanker firms from a Russian sanctions “blacklist” as part of an apparent deal to secure a new European package of measures against Moscow.

The listings on Ukraine’s “War&Sanctions” website naming TMS Tankers, Dynacom Tankers, Minerva Marine, Thenamaris and Delta Tankers were “suspended for the period of bilateral consultations” with the European Commission, the website said.

The listings on the foreign ministry-backed website had no legal or financial implications for the companies but had been described as a sticking point in negotiations between the 27 EU members seeking a new deal targeting Russia.