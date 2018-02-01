Ukraine is seizing ownership of a Russian tanker that was used to prevent its warships from entering the Sea of Azov in 2018.

The 3,800-dwt Nika Spirit (built 1989) was placed beneath a bridge in the Kerch Strait in occupied Crimea, allowing Russian forces to seize three Ukrainian warships.

Ukraine arrested the tanker in the port of Izmail on 24 July 2019.

The Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv has now authorised the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) to take over ownership with a view to a sale.

ARMA said the priority now is to raise funds for the war effort through a disposal, instead of finding a manager for the tanker.

The agency will use the electronic auction system Prozorro.Sale.

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said 10 Russian crew were held for questioning when the ship was seized.

Russian news agencies said around 15 Russians had been on board at the time.

Ukraine’s security service alleged the Nika Spirit — formerly the Neyma — was placed beneath the bridge to block the three Ukrainian navy ships.

Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels after opening fire on them, detaining 24 Ukrainian sailors and accusing them of illegally entering its territorial waters, a charge they denied.

The tanker was listed as owned at the time by Altomar Shipping of Russia, which had bought it from Volgo-Don Shipping Agency.

Crimea was annexed in February 2014 following the Ukrainian revolution that ousted then-president Viktor Yanukovych.

A controversial Crimea-wide referendum, unconstitutional under Ukrainian and Crimean law, was held on the issue of reunification with Russia — and its official results showed a majority support for reunification.

However, the vote was boycotted by many loyal to Ukraine and declared illegitimate by Western governments and the United Nations.