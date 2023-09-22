The tanker sale and purchase market is revving up again ahead of expected strong winter earnings.
UK owner Union Maritime has been busy again, selling the 115,500-dwt aframax pair Anavatos II and Fulmar (both built 2009) for a big gain.
Brokers and analysts say sale and purchase activity is picking up across the board
