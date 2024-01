Shipbroker Gibsons believes US tanker trades will continue to grow in 2024, but at a slower pace because of expected falls in oil production.

The London shop believes the expansion in export cargoes will not match better-than-expected figures for 2023 if current projections are borne out.

In January last year, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) envisaged domestic crude production growing by 550,000 per day (bpd).