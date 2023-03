The US would be open to reversing sanctions on Russia should its end its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at Capital Link’s International Shipping Forum in New York on Monday, Claire McCleskey of the Office of Foreign Assets Control said the US sanctions regime exists to correct behaviour, not punish indefinitely.

“We’ve always been very clear the power of US sanctions is that they are reversible,” said McCleskey, assistant director at the agency, during a panel on the Russian oil price cap.