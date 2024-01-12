The US government imposed sanctions on two Asian entities and four vessels for the alleged transport of commodities to the benefit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps and the Houthis in Yemen.

United Arab Emirates-based Global Tech Marine Services is accused of managing and operating an aframax, as well as one MR and one LR product tanker involved in supporting the Sa’id al-Jamal — a commercial organisation the US says generates revenue for both the IRGC and the Yemeni rebel group that attacks shipping in the Red Sea.