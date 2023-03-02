A Vietnamese shipowner, three other companies and 20 vessels have been sanctioned for their dealings with Iran.

The US State Department said on Thursday that Hanoi-based Golden Lotus Oil Gas and Real Estate Joint Stock Company had engaged in “a significant transaction” for Iranian petroleum products and was blacklisting its eight-ship fleet.

“The United States is committed to significantly reducing Iranian energy exports and will sanction those facilitating Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade,” secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement.