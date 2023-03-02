A Vietnamese shipowner, three other companies and 20 vessels have been sanctioned for their dealings with Iran.

Sanctioned ship manager linked to first Russian ‘dark’ STS since EU ban
 Read more

The US State Department said on Thursday that Hanoi-based Golden Lotus Oil Gas and Real Estate Joint Stock Company had engaged in “a significant transaction” for Iranian petroleum products and was blacklisting its eight-ship fleet.

“The United States is committed to significantly reducing Iranian energy exports and will sanction those facilitating Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade,” secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement.