Owners of older MR tankers have been cashing in on the best sale-and-purchase market for 15 years.

VesselsValue analyst Rebecca Galanopoulos Jones calculates a 20-year-old clean carrier is now worth nearly 6% more since the start of April.

She noted that values for MRs have continued to rise across all age ranges.

But Jones said: “Demand for older vessels has gone from strength to strength and so these sectors have seen the strongest increases.”