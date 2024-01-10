Shipping is set to be affected by a 60-day national state of emergency in Ecuador following a surge in violence linked to drug gangs.

The government has imposed a curfew from 11pm to 5am local time each day.

The Ecuador National Maritime Authority published a communique in which the International Code for the Protection of Ships and Port Facilities (ISPS) security level was raised at all Ecuadorian ports from Level 1 to Level 2.

Some essential workers will be unaffected, but security advisory company Ambrey Analytics said ports will likely be affected and delays are expected.

Ambrey has observed in the past that during an escalation of gang violence, port workers will likely be instructed to depart before sundown.

“Vessels are likely to experience business interruptions. Vessels are advised to exercise caution and limit shore leave,” the company added.

The risk of kidnapping and armed robbery is assessed as heightened, Ambrey believes.

Terminals at Guayaquil, Esmeraldas and Posorja remained open on Wednesday.

Masked gunmen broke into television station TC during a live broadcast, forcing staff to the floor and injuring two.

There were also prison riots and attacks by gangs on state and private institutions.

At least 10 people have been killed since the situation began on Monday, the BBC reported.

The head of the Choneros drugs gang, Adolfo Macias Villamar, escaped from prison, which may have been the spark for the crisis.

President Daniel Noboa said an “internal armed conflict” was taking place.

Ecuador is one of the world's biggest banana exporters.

The country also ships out oil, coffee, cocoa and fish.