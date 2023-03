Charterer and shipowner Vitol is moving forward with decarbonisation efforts through a newly-created role.

The giant trader has appointed former BlackRock managing director Eduard Ruijs as head of transition.

Ruijs was previously managing director of BlackRock Global Infrastructure Funds and head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, with expertise in gas shipping.

He will now oversee the development of Vitol’s growing portfolio of transitional and sustainable investments.